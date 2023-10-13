Press Release

Oct 12, 2023 13:30 EDT

Revry’s Awards Presented by Discover on October 11th Included Honorees Trace Lysette, Kylie Minogue and Alex Newell

LOS ANGELES, October 12, 2023

Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service, premiered the 8th annual QueerX Awards on October 11th–National Coming Out Day, honoring influential personalities in culture, entertainment and sports who have impacted the LGBTQ+ community. Presented by Discover, viewers tuned in from around the world to watch Trace Lysette accept the coveted 2023 Visibility Award.

Hosted by Arisce Wanzer and Dexter Mayfield, the 2023 QueerX Awards celebration includes appearances by Patricia Clarkson, Trixie Mattel, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Elix, Murray Hill, Biqtch Puddin’, Alex Newell, Vernon François, and Percy Rustomji, host of Revry’s Culture Q.

The complete list of winners can be found below.

Queer Anthem of the Year – “Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue

Queer Athlete of the Year – Sha’Carri Richardson

Queer TikToker of the Year – @AaronTichenor

Queer Fashion Brand of the Year – Wild Fang

Ball Moment of The Year – Makaylah Basquiat $10k @ Pride Ball

Queer Twitch Streamer of the Year – Biqtch Puddin’

Queer Comedian of the Year – Roz Hernandez

Drag Artist of the Year – Murray Hill

Queer Podcast of the Year – The Bald and the Beautiful (Studio 71) with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo

Queer Cultural Moment of Year- Alex Newell 1st Non-Binary Person to Win a Tony

2023 Queer Visibility Award – Trace Lysette

Past honorees and presenters include the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Angelica Ross, Bowen Yang, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, Dwyane Wade, Erica Wheeler, Mila Jam, Kim Petras, Biqtch Puddin’, DeAndre Upshaw, Kidd Kenn & NextKidz, and Ninel Conde.

The 2023 QueerX Awards, presented by Discover, premiered on October 11th and are streaming globally and exclusively on Revry. Catch all the excitement for free on Revry’s streaming channels, available on popular platforms like Samsung TV Plus, Roku, VIZIO WatchFree+, Plex, Rakuten TV, Philo, and more.

