Ritani Expands Free In-Store Preview Program to Over 20 New Cities, Enhancing the Engagement Ring Shopping Experience

Leading Online Jeweler Ritani Reinvents Engagement Ring Shopping with the Innovative “Try it Before You Buy it” Program

NEW CITY, N.Y., October 12, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Ritani, a leading online jeweler, is delighted to announce the expansion of its revolutionary Free In-Store Preview program to over 20 new cities within the United States. This program redefines the engagement ring shopping experience, offering customers the unique opportunity to “Try it Before You Buy it,” ensuring a seamless and satisfying journey toward finding the perfect loose diamond, complete engagement ring, or even select fine jewelry.

“At Ritani, we understand that an engagement ring is not just a piece of jewelry; it’s a symbol of love and commitment. We want our customers to have a stress-free and enjoyable experience as they embark on this significant journey. With the expansion of our Free In-Store Preview program, we are bringing the best of both worlds – the convenience of online shopping and the personal touch of in-store experience – to more couples across the country,” said Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani.

The Free In-Store Preview program operates on a simple yet effective four-step process:

Try it Before You Buy it: Ritani is committed to ensuring that customers get exactly what they want. To eliminate any surprises, except for the big one, customers can easily preview their chosen ring in a 1:1 environment.

Reserve: Customers can reserve their selected ring by putting down a credit card. Ritani will then prepare the order for a Free In-Store Preview.

Preview: The handcrafted ring will be made ready at a designated store, WeWork, or Regus location for customers to preview. An email notification will be sent once the item is ready for preview at a jeweler. For those opting for a WeWork or Regus location, a Ritani representative will coordinate and schedule an appointment.

Love or Leave: If the diamonds or ring are not exactly what was envisioned, there is absolutely no pressure to make the purchase. Ritani believes in providing a risk-free and pressure-free shopping experience.

To take advantage of the Free In-Store Preview program, customers can simply select “Preview” as the delivery method during checkout on the Ritani website. They can then choose a local jewelry store partner or a WeWork or Regus location for the preview.

With this expansion, Ritani is bringing this innovative program to cities such as Seattle, Tampa, Dallas, Austin, Boston, and Chicago, making it more accessible to couples nationwide. The Free In-Store Preview program has already received positive feedback from customers who appreciate the convenience and flexibility it offers in the engagement ring shopping process.

Source: Ritani