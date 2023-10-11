Discover the Secrets of Amazingly Awesome HR With New ‘HR Like a Boss’ Book From Business Leader & Willory Founder John Bernatovicz

AKRON, Ohio, October 11, 2023 (Newswire.com)

HR Like a Boss, published by SHRM Books, is the essential guide to transforming workplaces through the power of human resources. This book sets a new standard for delivering Human Resources, advocating for meaningful work experiences, driving exceptional business results, and positively impacting communities. At its core lies a reflective message of loving what you do and embracing the ownership of your role and responsibilities.

Organized into five essential parts — Think Differently, Be Different, Be Better, Take Action, and Make an Impact — this off-beat, fun, and entertaining book offers a refreshing perspective on HR that aims to change how we perceive this vital and growing field.

John Bernatovicz’s motivation to write this book stems from his concern about the disengagement and indifference prevalent in today’s workplaces. With most employees feeling disconnected at work and perceiving a lack of care from their employers, HR Like a Boss offers inspiration, concrete advice, and humor to position HR professionals as catalysts for transforming individuals to achieve amazing feats both professionally and personally.

Bernatovicz and his team at Willory have also created a robust online community for professionals striving to deliver amazingly awesome HR. The “HR Like a Boss” community includes a training course with up to six continuing education credits for HR professionals, live sessions with HR and business thought leaders, and a platform for professional collaboration among community members. Learn more at www.hrlikeaboss.com.

Are you ready to step into the spotlight and become an HR superhero? Bernatovicz leads the way to reinvent how you view HR—one valued employee at a time.

About the Author: John Bernatovicz is a successful entrepreneur and business leader with more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience. He is the founder and President of Willory, an HR and payroll consulting and staffing firm. Bernatovicz is a recognized keynote speaker, having done over 200 speaking engagements on HR-related topics. Bernatovicz also launched a popular podcast by the same title, HR Like a Boss, featuring 100+ episodes to improve HR practices. John Bernatovicz is a graduate of Kent State University and lives in Bath, Ohio, with his wife Emily and two children, Will and Mallory.

About SHRM: SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers, and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener, and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org.

About SHRM Books: Since its inception in 1984, SHRM Books has developed a robust publishing program with a catalog of more than 100 books in print, digital, and audio formats in its ongoing effort to inform and educate the business community on a variety of contemporary human resources topics. Learn more at SHRMBooks.org.

Source: John Bernatovicz, author