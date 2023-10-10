Brew Donates Over $170,000 of Inventory to Food Banks After Lease Termination

STORM LAKE, Iowa, October 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Brew MEX, LLC (Brew, Brew Oil), an Iowa-based, family-owned company, donated over $170,000 worth of merchandise to several Eastern Iowa food banks after the termination of Brew’s leases at 15 area convenience stores.

This unexpected development had significant repercussions for Brew’s lease agreements and rents. Despite Brew’s earnest efforts to negotiate a new long-term lease with the owners of these properties, negotiations ultimately failed, and Brew was directed to exit the properties.

Brew ceased operations in Eastern Iowa in September, which included convenience stores in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Eldridge and Davenport, Iowa. At no time did Brew own or acquire these convenience store properties; Brew signed an operational lease to manage these locations under the Brew convenience store brand.

“As a company, we were really looking forward to serving these vibrant and dynamic neighborhoods and communities in Eastern Iowa,” says Joe Kelly, a spokesperson for Brew. “We were disappointed that we couldn’t come to an arrangement with the new property owners and were forced to vacate these properties.”

With thousands of dollars of inventory remaining in the stores, Kelly commends Brew owner, Inder Singh’s, decision to donate most of this merchandise, including food and personal care items, to food banks and nonprofits in the affected communities and surrounding areas to support Iowans in need. Donations were provided to HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, Iowa, and the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, Iowa, who, in turn, supports local initiatives like the Davenport Community School Food Pantry.

“The Davenport Community School Food Pantry (DCSFP) is overjoyed by the generous donation from Brew that has been given to our guests at the JB Young Opportunity Center over the last month. We had lines of people who were very appreciative,” says Ralph Kelly, Director of the DCSFP.

Brew will continue to serve as a convenience destination at its 28 locations throughout Iowa with expansion plans underway. Brew remains committed to providing the best modern convenience store experience to its customers across Iowa.

