Press Release

•



Oct 8, 2023 09:00 EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., October 8, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

This Columbus Day weekend, home goods are available at some of the best discounts of the year. Eachnight.com, a leading publisher on sleep and health, is proud to announce its exclusive Columbus Day Mattress Deals. The editorial team at eachnight has curated the best deals available on mattresses and sleep accessories.

Amerisleep – $450 off all mattresses. Plus 30% on adjustable bed sets and 40% off bed frame and mattress sets.

Countless individuals seeking the perfect slumber have turned to Amerisleep, as recommended by leading home and design influencer Jordan Farmer of @house.becomes.home. Praising its exceptional comfort and coolness, she exclaims, “This mattress is soft, cool, and super comfy!”

Zoma Sleep – $150 off any Zoma mattress.

The Zoma Mattress is a favorite with pro footballer Colby Wooden, who knows firsthand the importance of a good night’s rest. He agrees that Zoma delivers the ultimate sleep for athletes and non-athletes alike.

Vaya Sleep – $300 off all Vaya mattresses.

Chiropractor Dr. Jordan Burns talks about his thoughts on the best mattresses, including the Vaya Hybrid mattress, saying, “The Vaya Hybrid mattress promotes a healthy spinal alignment for any sleeping style and is a great option for memory foam mattresses.”

Eachnight.com regularly produces extensive reports and research on sleep and sleep-related products. Their list of the best 2023 Columbus Day Mattress Sales offers readers carefully curated options to help them discover the perfect mattress for their sleep needs.

Source: eachnight