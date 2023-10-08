Press Release

Oct 7, 2023 08:06 EDT

For Over 30 Years, Our Team Has Been Providing Unparalleled Live Instructional CAD/BIM Training Programs to Corporations and Individuals in the A/E/C Industry.

LOS ANGELES, October 7, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

CADBIM Academy, a leading training institute, is your definitive destination for mastering the most in demand software skills in the fields of Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing. We meticulously craft state-of-the-art and relevant curricula, expertly delivered by our dedicated team of professionals wholeheartedly committed to your success. Our dedication to research and development ensures you remain at the forefront of industry demands.

The company’s founder, Barry Maleki, Ed. D. earned his doctoral degree from the University of Southern California. Barry has over 35 years of experience in technical software training collaborating with companies such as Autodesk®, Bentley®, ESRI®, and Dassault Systemes®. His prowess includes curriculum development, training program evaluation, teacher selection, student advising and enrollment. Barry is considered one of the pioneers of Autodesk® training centers in the nation from his beginning in the mid-1980s.

Over the past 25 years, Barry has cultivated and maintained a longstanding partnership with the State of California, offering training to employees within California’s A/E/C and Manufacturing sectors.

Along with Barry is a dedicated team of educators and trainers who possess extensive expertise. His Instructional Manager, Nestor Terrill, embarked on his drafting and design journey during high school, transitioning from hand drafting to CAD. With over 30 years of experience collaborating with top A/E/C firms, he has contributed to diverse projects, including commercial buildings, custom homes, and many more.

Also joining is Axel Jauregui, who brings over 25 years of experience as an Autodesk® Certified Instructor and Autodesk® Certified Professional in providing training and mentorship to Engineers and CAD designers. Axel’s well-versed knowledge extends across Autodesk®, Bentley Systems®, and ESRI® platforms, with expertise in AutoCAD, Navisworks, InRoads, Civil 3D, Revit, MicroStation, and ArcGIS. Axel’s clientele includes Engineers, Land Surveyors, Designers, Mappers, and Architects. Axel’s journey extends his training aptitude across North America, with educational foundations from institutions like Santa Monica College, Pasadena City College, Los Angeles City College, and the University of Miami.

Another prominent member of the CADBIM Academy team is Alan Zube, a seasoned professional in the field of CAD, Mechanics, Robotics, and Electronics. Alan gained hands-on experience as an Electro-Mechanical Draftsman, which laid the foundation for his expertise in AutoCAD, Inventor, and Revit. His dedication to education and technology has earned him notable recognition, including being a finalist for Washington County Teacher of the Year in 2006, Florida Advanced Technological Education Center (FLATE) Distinguished Manufacturing Post Secondary Educator of the Year in 2020, and Florida State College Distinguished Faculty in 2021. His commitment to professional development and excellence is evident in his multifaceted career.

The team at CADBIM Academy has successfully trained over 5,500 students. CBA is your gateway to the most sought-after software skills in Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing.

Source: CADBIM Academy