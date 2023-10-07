Press Release

•



Oct 6, 2023 16:00 CDT

Aspen has a new record property sale

ASPEN, Colo., October 6, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Aspen has a new record property sale: Michael Bennett Homes, synonymous with blending architectural artistry with impeccable craftsmanship, has marked its indelible print in the opulent terrains of West Aspen. The magnificent 10,000 sq ft home is nestled on a lavish 5.5-acre estate within the sought-after, and arguably the finest, location and private enclave of 12 estate homes in Aspen, Double Bar X Ranch. The Michael Bennett designed and built home has become the highest-selling home in West Aspen and the fourth highest-priced home ever sold in Aspen, showcasing a spectacular design, outstanding floor plan, and sophisticated finishes, enveloped in a rare private setting.

With its unique blend of visionary design and meticulous attention to detail, Michael Bennett Homes, a sister company of Chicago-based Airoom Architects Builders & Remodelers, meticulously designed and built the expansive residence, ensuring each contour and corner transcends ordinary design principles and elevates the standards of luxury living.

CEO of Michael Bennett Homes, Michael Klein, stated, “It’s very nice to have our work well received, and we look forward to releasing our new unique custom home project in Aspen very soon.” The home sale was an off-market deal, orchestrated by Mandy Welgos of Aspen Sotheby’s International Realty “The home was a spectacular design with an outstanding floor plan and sophisticated finishes in a rare private setting. Kudos to the Chicago-based Michael Bennett Homes design & build team,” praised Mandy Welgos.

As Michael Bennett Homes continues to etch its name as a national forerunner in the realm of luxurious living, this sale is not just a record but a bold statement of its capability to envision and manifest structures that are in a league of their own. Other Michael Bennett Homes can be viewed on their website at www.michaelbennetthomes.com.

About Michael Bennett Homes

The Luxury Homes Division of 65-year-old Airoom Architects, Builders & Remodelers, Michael Bennett Homes is at the forefront of crafting luxury residences that embody timeless elegance and individuality. Guiding clients through every step of their home creation journey, from conception to realization, they prioritize translating unique personal styles and aspirations into authentic luxury. With a dedicated design/build approach, the Michael Bennett team harmoniously blends architectural mastery with sophisticated design, assuring every detail exceeds the apex of function, flow, and aesthetic excellence.

###

MICHAEL KLEIN

CEO

847-421-9696

mklein@michaelbennetthomes.com

Media Contact:

Christa Reed

Director of Brand Marketing

creed@michaelbennetthomes.com

847-774-1013

Source: Michael Bennett Homes