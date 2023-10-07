Press Release

Oct 6, 2023 15:00 EDT

ATLANTA, October 6, 2023 (Newswire.com)

CKH Group, an Atlanta-based small business CPA firm specializing in providing robust financial solutions to state and local governments, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association (GGFOA) Annual 2023 Conference. The event, set to take place Sunday, October 8-11, will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore CKH Group’s assurance, tax, accounting, and advisory services tailored to meet the unique needs of government entities.

“We are looking forward to joining the esteemed community of finance professionals at the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association Annual 2023 Conference,” said Roger Nixon, Vice President of Business Development at CKH Group. “This event provides us with a platform to showcase how CKH Group’s expertise can benefit State and Local governments in achieving their financial goals efficiently.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit CKH Group at Booth 27 to engage in insightful discussions about the comprehensive financial solutions CKH Group offers. Whether it’s discussing assurance services, tax planning, accounting practices, or seeking expert advice, CKH Group’s dedicated team will be available to address your specific needs.

For those with limited time, CKH Group offers the convenience of exploring its core competencies, NAICS codes, and affiliations through the digital capabilities statement, accessible here. Additionally, visitors can learn more about the firm’s offerings by visiting the Government Contracting page on the CKH Group website.

For attendees interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting, CKH Group encourages you to book an appointment in advance via our contact form.

