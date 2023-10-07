American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of the Harley Institute of Wellness and Health PC and Doctor Dr. Sharon Harley MD Joining the Organization

ST. LOUIS, October 6, 2023 (Newswire.com)

American Medical Administrators, Inc., a new and innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today that Doctor Sharon Harley, MD, a renowned and well-respected OBG/YN in Atlanta, GA, has joined the company as the head of Functional Medicine. The Harley Institute was one of the premier independent women’s health practices in Atlanta.

“I have been a solo practitioner in practice for over 35 years, and I am ecstatic to partner with American Medical. They have provided me with more resources and infrastructure, such as hiring mid-levels, upgrading my office to include primary care, and creating an entire department dedicated to aesthetics. This has allowed me to focus on caring for my patients without being overwhelmed with the administrative responsibilities of managing a solo practice,” said Dr. Sharon Harley.

“We empower independent physicians, give them the resources to grow, and help them take their knowledge and expertise beyond the limits of their practice.” Said Dr. Abdullah Arshad, American Medical’s COO.

Jonathan Loutzenhiser, American Medical’s CEO, has said, “With the addition of Dr. Harley to our team, we are aggressively pursuing Health Equity for all, this is one of my core personal beliefs and a major objective that I have set for the company.”

About American Medical

“American Medical Administrators, Inc.” is a vertically integrated healthcare system committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to provide all patients in their local communities access to advanced, affordable, and comprehensive care. American Medical offers walk-in urgent care services combined with traditional family practice medicine and multi-specialty ambulatory surgical services. AMA is a physician-driven company designed with a patient-centric model, with the simple goal of providing the best healthcare quality of the 21st century. AMA championed the concept that Superior Patient Outcomes can be Driven by Innovative Technology.

For additional information about American Medical, please visit AMadministrators.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to the commercialize of AMA. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk-Factors” and “Management’s-Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our financial reports. Please visit the Investors page of our website at www.AMadministrators.com for additional information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact

Nicholas Destefane

Managing Director,

Investor Relations

1-800-961-4826

info@AMadministrators.com

10345 Watson Road

Saint Louis, MO 63127-1105

Source: American Medical Administrators, Inc.