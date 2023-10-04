Press Release

Oct 4, 2023 09:00 EDT

Get Well 360 Builds on the Company’s +20-Year Leadership in the Industry, Delivering Consumer-Centered Solutions That Are Proven to Activate, Engage and Retain Patients

BETHESDA, Md., October 4, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced the launch of its next-generation consumer digital platform: Get Well 360. Get Well 360 takes Get Well’s existing, digital health technologies and introduces several new consumer-centered digital tools built within one cohesive platform. Today’s platform launch caps off a three-year, $50 million investment, using industry-leading cloud architecture backed by the top 1% in security designations in the world.

While consumerism is a top priority for many, healthcare organizations struggle to strategically and longitudinally engage the communities they serve. Rather than seeking to understand consumers, existing electronic health record (EHR) technologies focus on the episodic clinical experiences rather than building a lasting relationship. Healthcare organizations must now tackle patient engagement differently to thrive in today’s evolving environment, going beyond foundational IT investments to deliver a digital, consumer-centric experience that rivals those of retail and hospitality.

Get Well 360 enables healthcare organizations to engage communities through a highly integrated, consumer-centered approach that builds lifelong loyalty, deepens patient relationships, improves clinical quality, and grows market share. Through six distinct solutions, the Get Well 360 platform seamlessly blends innovative technology and personal interaction to touch every part of the healthcare consumer journey — in the community, at the point of care, and beyond.

Get Well 360 solutions include:

Activation and Growth: Personalized patient outreach at scale for reactivation, care gaps, and value-based care initiatives.

Personalized patient outreach at scale for reactivation, care gaps, and value-based care initiatives. Point-of-Care Engagement: Best-in-class interactive patient care, digital rounding, and telehealth enablement at hospitals, outpatient centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Primary Care Practices, and more.

Best-in-class interactive patient care, digital rounding, and telehealth enablement at hospitals, outpatient centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Primary Care Practices, and more. Emergency Department (ED) Interactive Experience: Patient triage, information, discharge care transitions, and monitoring during and after the ED.

Patient triage, information, discharge care transitions, and monitoring during and after the ED. Guided Care: Library of 300+ customizable and clinically validated care programs with virtual monitoring, automated check-ins, PROMs collection, and triage across treatments, procedures, and disease states.

Library of 300+ customizable and clinically validated care programs with virtual monitoring, automated check-ins, PROMs collection, and triage across treatments, procedures, and disease states. Health Equity: Tech-enabled, innovative approaches to bend the curve and act on inequities in healthcare delivery, tackling SDOH needs, maternal health and mental health challenges.

Tech-enabled, innovative approaches to bend the curve and act on inequities in healthcare delivery, tackling SDOH needs, maternal health and mental health challenges. Navigation and Retention: Discharge support and navigation to in-network providers.

Two Get Well partners, Adventist Health and Palomar Health, have already seen results by embracing this platform-first approach. Adventist Health rolled out the Activation and Growth solution to engage nearly one million patients and generate $45 million in revenue since launch. Palomar Health adopted the ED Interactive Experience solution and increased overall mobile patient activation 3X since launch.

“Get Well 360 enables a more streamlined digital experience across the healthcare consumer journey, eliminating the need for costly point solutions while truly engaging patients and families and relieving clinicians,” said Michael O’Neil, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Get Well. “This looks different for every client, and our platform-first approach allows us to drive rapid innovation and efficiently meet the needs of healthcare organizations today — not down the road.”

To learn more, visit getwellnetwork.com.

Source: Get Well