Coresignal Becomes an Accredited Member of Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative

NEW YORK, October 4, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Coresignal has received its Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) certification and is now among the most ethical public web data collectors on the Internet.

The certification verifies that Coresignal puts transparency and ethics as one of their highest priorities when it comes to collecting public web data.

The EWDCI is an industry-led consortium of web data collectors focused on strengthening public trust, advocating for responsible web data collection, and educating and guiding the industry on the use of ethical resources and tools used in public web data collection.

Today, it announces the launch of its accreditation program that allows eligible companies to receive an EWDCI Certified badge. It shows that these companies adhere to the highest degree of ethics when collecting public web data.

The EWDCI principles revolve around ethics, ecosystem management, and social responsibility. They offer an open invitation for companies in the data collection industry to participate in the development of these principles. Companies can apply for membership in the initiative on the website ethicalwebdata.com.

The web data collection industry is young and growing, and the founding members of the EWDCI are committed to serve as the voice of this emerging industry. This means collaboratively building public trust in the practice of data aggregation, promoting ethical guidelines, and helping businesses make informed data collection choices.

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading public business data provider in the web data sphere with an extensive focus on firmographic data and public employee profiles. Leveraging data of 740M professional profiles and 104M company records enables companies to build data-driven products and generate actionable insights. Coresignal is exceptional in terms of data freshness, with 419M records updated monthly for unprecedented accuracy and relevance.

About The Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative

The Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) seeks to foster cooperation in the web data collection and aggregation industry and leverage collective first-hand knowledge and insights to advocate for beneficial technical standards and business best practices regarding the aggregation of data. The EWDCI is dedicated to serving as the voice of the industry, collaboratively strengthening public trust in the practice of Data Aggregation, promoting ethical guidelines, and helping businesses make informed data aggregation choices.

Source: Coresignal