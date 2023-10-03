Press Release

Fighting for a Cause, One Repair at a Time

Hunt’s Services, a prominent Home Services Company based in Tacoma/Fife, WA, has announced its new initiative, the “Partnership for the Cure,” in collaboration with the Carol Milgard Breast Center throughout the month of October. This partnership aims to raise awareness and donations for breast cancer research and support.

The General Manager of Hunt’s Services, Joe Krissoff, expressed the company’s commitment to making a difference in the community. With staff members who are survivors or have close ties to survivors and fighters, the company believes it is their duty to support and serve the community.

The Carol Milgard Breast Center, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing breast health services to all women in the community. Their mission is to offer better access to potentially life-saving mammography services, and they rely on support from individuals and community partners to fund outreach efforts and screening mammograms. Donations received will directly contribute to their financial assistance program, which provides mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women and men who cannot afford annual exams.

The campaign kicks off on October 4, 2023, at 7:30 AM PST at Hunt’s Services’ Training Center located at 8111 Pacific HWY E Tacoma, WA 98422. The event will feature a guest speaker from the Carol Milgard Breast Center.

Hunt’s Services employees will actively participate in raising awareness by wearing pink booties, pink gloves, and pink baseball caps. They will also add pink ribbon magnets to their vehicles and incorporate the breast cancer ribbon into their logo. Even their mascot, Thor, will wear pink, emphasizing their support for breast cancer awareness.

To collect donations, Hunt’s Services, in partnership with Coleman Heating and Air Conditioning, will be selling unique beanies for $20 each, with 100% of the selling price being donated directly to the Carol Milgard Breast Center.

Hunt’s Services, with 60 employees and two locations, serves the greater Puget Sound area, offering installation and repair services in electrical, heating and cooling, air quality, drain cleaning, plumbing, and sewer systems. They are known as the “Home Service Heroes” to thousands of customers in the community.

