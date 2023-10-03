Press Release

Oct 2, 2023 17:28 EDT

Multi-Front Security and Life Safety Offerings From a Woman-Led Business

Apex Integrated Solutions, a leading provider of security and life safety products and services out of Elkhart, Indiana, has undergone a transition in ownership. This change in ownership, from Martell Services Group Inc. to Jennifer M. Martell, marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it looks to further expand its reach and enhance its offerings in the region and the industry. With a new owner at the helm, Apex Integrated Solutions is assured to continue delivering quality solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

Apex Integrated Solutions’ new owner is Jennifer M. Martell, making Apex a powerful, women-led business. Martell graduated with her undergraduate degree in social work and business in 2002 from Saint Mary’s College and later earned her MBA from the University of Notre Dame. She joined her family’s business in 2003, first in an operations position and then working her way up the ladder to become president of the family’s electrical contracting business. Her family’s business, Martell Services Group, became an employee-owned business in early 2021.

Martell Services Group Inc. (MSGI) launched Apex Integrated Solutions in late 2021, and it’s become a trusted and valued specialty supplier in the area. However, a 2023 strategic review left MSGI wanting to narrow its offerings to its service businesses rather than the APEX specialty system supply business. According to John Martell, CEO of MSGI, “I’m pleased to see Apex in good hands with Jennifer and her team. This transition of ownership will help Apex grow and thrive faster while we focus on electrical, infrastructure, highway specialty, telecommunications, fiber optics, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and industrial piping.”

Martell says that all employees are being retained because they have been the driving force behind Apex’s success. Chad Dover has been promoted to vice president from senior services manager. In his new role, Dover will focus on growth strategies as he continues to be the touchpoint for client services. “I’ve been impressed with the team at Apex and how much they’ve accomplished in just two years,” says Jennifer Martell. “With the transition, we’re poised for growth. The team is committed to keeping the businesses in our region safe and secure with premium parts and smarts at a great value. What’s really been the secret to our success is exceptional service.” The transition of ownership will be effective on October 1, 2023, with the intention of applying for Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Apex Integrated Solutions

Apex Integrated Solutions has been offering security and life with cutting-edge technology since October 2021. Their Parts and Smarts strategy — quality security and life safety products and excellent service — has helped Apex make a lasting impact, one that’s felt in the businesses and industries they work alongside every day. Discover more at http://apexintegrated.net/.

About Martell Services Group

Martell Services Group, Inc. (MSGI) is a holding company established in 2020 to include both Martell Electric LLC and Ideal Consolidated Inc., and is a 100% employee-owned company. The companies are based out of South Bend, Indiana, with offices throughout Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Arizona. Their services span electrical, infrastructure, highway specialty, telecommunications, fiber optics, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and industrial piping for commercial, industrial, institutional, and government projects.

