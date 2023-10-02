Press Release

•



Sep 29, 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C., September 29, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized as an RPO Leader on HRO Today Baker’s Dozen in the 2023 Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders, ranking at #2 on the list as well as #7 on the Overall Healthcare RPO Leaders.

“Finding skilled talent in today’s labor market is a top priority for organizations,” says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. “Our team provides individualized care and concern for each client seeking innovative ways to find top talent and enhance their hiring strategies. I am so proud of the work our team does each and every day giving our clients’ Human Resource teams the freedom to be strategic.”

HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service to determine an overall ranking from this data. The Baker’s Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies across the country.

“Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions’ main focus is to deliver on our promise to help organizations recruit and retain the very best talent through a unique candidate and hiring manager experience,” adds Andrea Shepherd, SVP Recruitment Solutions for Engage2Excel. “We are honored to be featured on this list for the fourteenth year. It demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients and their success.”

To view the complete list of rankings, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

Source: Engage2Excel