After months of virality on TikTok and over 20,000 pre-orders, Sunny is officially launching the Sunny Cup + Applicator, the period cup that inserts like a tampon.

Sunny, a period care brand that has gone viral on TikTok, is officially launching the highly anticipated Sunny Cup + Applicator. The Sunny Cup + Applicator is the reusable period cup that inserts like a tampon with its reusable applicator. The newly invented period product is meant to encourage tampon users to switch to a more sustainable period care option.

Sunny released pre-orders to kickstart production for the Sunny Cups + Applicators in April 2022, after gaining over 6.5 million views on one of their TikTok videos and over 100 million views on their page. Since then, Sunny’s six-person team has devoted themselves to delivering earth-friendly products, inclusive education, and global impact. The small business will be distributing over 20,000 pre-orders across the United States post-launch.

Due to the amount of pre-orders and production processes, Sunny will be shipping the Sunny Cups + Applicators in batches on a first-come-first-served basis throughout the next few months. New customers are able to purchase, however, shipping for new orders is expected to be delivered in January 2024 in order to catch up on pre-order shipments.

“After going viral in 2022, we blew up in a way we never anticipated. We knew we had a really revolutionary product, but people’s excitement over our period cup applicator exceeded our expectations, now making us the second-largest period care brand on TikTok. As first-time founders, it’s been an interesting journey navigating supply chain, medical devices, and pitching the taboo subject of period care in a space dominated by men/non-menstruators. After a lot of sweat, tears, and (obviously) blood, we’re finally ready to officially launch!” said Drew Jarvis (she/her), Chief Marketing Officer and Co-founder of Sunny.

“I am so incredibly thankful for our amazing community – YOU are the reason why we do what we do. The amount of support you have all shown tells us that this product and our company’s mission is what is needed in society today. We can’t wait to continue creating amazing products by us, for us – for all of us!” said Cindy Belardo (she/her), Chief Engineering Officer and Co-founder of Sunny.

The Sunny Cup + Applicator is made of medical-grade silicone, as well as other reusable medical-grade materials. The Sunny Cup + Applicator inserts like a tampon, holds 2-5x the amount of tampons, can be used for up to 12 hours at a time, and is reusable for up to one year.

Sunny is proudly queer, women, and BIPOC founded by Drew Jarvis and Cindy Belardo. To learn more about Sunny and their efforts, their website is www.sunnyperiod.com, and their social handles for TikTok and Instagram can be found using @sunnyperiod.

