Sep 29, 2023 15:45 EDT

Fragrance Creators President & CEO, Farah K. Ahmed, issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Feinstein.

“Fragrance Creators mourns the passing of Senator Feinstein (D-CA). During her impressive tenure of over 30 years in Congress, Senator Feinstein consistently championed positive change for the American people.

“As the longest-serving female U.S. Senator, she not only shattered glass ceilings but also blazed a trail that has inspired countless women nationwide. Her courage and unwavering commitment to diversity and equality has enriched us all, as she actively fostered inclusive dialogue on pressing issues.

“She stood firmly in support of product safety and ardently advocated for the modernization of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) oversight of cosmetics, including fragrances. Senator Feinstein’s genuine care for both people and the environment were evident in her persistent efforts to base legislation on rigorous science.

“Our thoughts are with her family, colleagues in Congress, and the many constituents she represented. Her indelible legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations of future leaders.”

