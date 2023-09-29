INTMAX Introduces Revolutionary ‘Walletless Wallet’ for Seamless Cryptocurrency Transactions

No More Downloads or Seed Phrases: Biometric Security Meets User-Friendly Access in Cryptocurrency’s Newest Breakthrough

Switzerland’s Ryodan Systems AG, a leader in the blockchain ecosystem, propels cryptocurrency into the future with the unveiling of the INTMAX Walletless Wallet. Using MPC technology, we’ve ensured that this next-generation web wallet is exceptionally secure. Designed to transform cryptocurrency use, it provides an unmatched blend of accessibility, security, and simplicity.

As pioneers in Ethereum Layer2 solutions, the INTMAX Walletless Wallet embodies innovation. Incorporating biometric authentication and Multi Party Computation (MPC) technology, users now have a seamless and secure method to engage in cryptocurrency transactions from any device, anywhere.

Key features of the Walletless Wallet include:

● Universal Access: Compatible with all browsers on mobiles and PCs.

● Enhanced Security: Biometric features ensure unmatched security levels.

● Diverse Compatibility: Initial support for Ethereum Mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum, with more chains to be added soon.

● Effortless Use: No app, extension or seed phrase needed — just an email.

“Our Walletless Wallet reshapes the cryptocurrency landscape. Beyond storage, it’s a foundation for a more accessible future in Ethereum Layer2, globally reshaping cryptocurrency payments,” said Leona Hioki, founder and CEO of INTMAX.

Elevating the ease of transactions to the next level, INTMAX is soon introducing the innovative “Link Transfer” feature to its Walletless Wallet. This cutting-edge capability allows senders to execute transactions effortlessly by sending a link to the recipient, eliminating the need to know or input the recipient’s address. It embodies our commitment to setting new standards in transactional convenience.

Beyond its immediate offerings, INTMAX is geared towards broadening blockchain functionalities. The wallet is the first step of a dual-phase strategy aimed at mainstream adoption. In its subsequent phase, the zkRollup Layer2 protocol will merge with the wallet’s intuitive interface, ushering in the future of blockchain applications.

Over 60,000 eager users have registered on the waitlist for the INTMAX Walletless Wallet within a mere fortnight, highlighting the massive anticipation for this groundbreaking initiative.

Access the INTMAX Walletless Wallet Here

https://wallet.intmax.io

Biometric Authentication: This technology leverages unique biological patterns like fingerprints or facial structures for heightened security and ease.

MPC: A cryptographic method that pulls a single outcome from various computers securely. Used in the Walletless Wallet, it doesn’t need app or extension installations.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR6hJp9Ct7I

About INTMAX

Spearheaded by Ryodan Systems AG in Switzerland, INTMAX focuses on seamless, secure, and scalable blockchain solutions, namely stateless zkRollup Layer 2 protocol. Recognized by the Ethereum Foundation and Crypto Valley (one of the top 50 best-performing blockchain projects), INTMAX stands poised to redefine the future of financial transactions.

