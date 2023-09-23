The Mother of All Events: Happy Mama Expo 2023 Celebrates ‘Resilient Joy’ in Motherhood’s Journey

An Unparalleled Digital Experience: Supporting, Educating, and Celebrating Maternity Nationwide

This is more than an expo; The Happy Mama Expo is a movement. With the support of industry leader Medela, the Happy Mama Expo, now in its triumphant third year, is back with a bang. Dive into a groundbreaking digital experience that no soon-to-be or new mama or parent should miss. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 21, 2023, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. And the cherry on top? It’s free! Grab your ticket here.

Happy Mama Expo is a nationwide embrace, championing the unique needs of birthing people at every twist and turn of the early parenthood journey. From family planning and pre-conception to the trials and triumphs of postpartum life, this expo covers it all. And with a special segment in collaboration with Medela, you’ll hear the heartwarming, courageous breastfeeding journeys of four mothers who’ve shown remarkable determination in overcoming challenges.

“Seventy-four percent of maternal deaths in Tennessee were determined to be preventable had expectant mothers had better access to maternal health education and services. We’re optimistic that resources like Happy Mama will help us reach more rural women, providing them with critically needed support,” states Jacy Warrell, MPA, Executive Director, Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

Attendees can eagerly anticipate:

– Engaging keynotes from industry giants including Hillary Melchiors, PhD, MPH, CD(DONA), LCCE, President, DONA International Board of Directors; Heather Clark, DNP, CNM, APRN, LM, APRN, President, American College of Nurse-Midwives; and Debra Pascali-Bonaro, LCCE, AdvCD/BDT/PDT(DONA), a world-renowned inspirational speaker, filmmaker, author, and Director of O. Birth

– Stellar panel discussions including the much-anticipated Aveeno Baby Panel

– Workshops by experts, such as Emily Wannenburg on 4th Trimester Fitness; tips from the American Health Association’s Simple Cooking with Heart on livening up heart-healthy dishes; and down-to-earth, relatable stories from MoMMA’s Voices

– Spirited entertainment, music, celebrity appearances, and an avalanche of giveaways

– Digital swag bags bursting with coupons and surprises

About Happy Mama Expo:

For three years, the Happy Mama Expo has been the go-to national public event for women journeying through the beautiful landscape of motherhood. With “Resilient Joy” at its heart, the expo seeks to resonate with every mother, offering invaluable insights, resources, and unwavering support.

ABOUT Reach Healthcare

Reach Healthcare, the founder of Happy Mama, is a 501c3 global social impact organization focused on improving the healthcare experience of both patients and providers. Maternal mortality and morbidity prevention is a top priority area for the organization. Reach is the founder of the National Save Moms Campaign (http://savemoms.us), Save Moms Global (http://savemoms.global), Maternal Application of Technology for Community Health (MATCH) Coalition (http://matchcoalition.us), and Happy Mama http://happymama.global).

