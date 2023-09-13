New US Prescription Drugs Cost Now More Than $200K on Average

Ongoing rise in customers ordering Rx medication from Pharmacies like Canada Pharmacy

A 2022 Reuters analysis of prices for new Rx drugs in America showed the median price for them had now exceeded $200,000 USD, and this average is shockingly higher than the median price seen in several countries with similar first world healthcare systems and provisioning. Having prescriptions filled with generic equivalents isn’t the solution for more affordable medications like it used to be, and Rx meds users in America are looking for alternatives like Canada Pharmacy to obtain lower prices.

This is paired with ever fewer prescription drugs being covered for under-insured Americans under Medicare Part D, with users who need to be on medications long-term having no choice but to absorb higher out-of-pocket costs. The Reuters analysis focused on prices determined from pharma wholesaler information and even with existing rebates and other potential savings made available by pharma manufacturers, the prices US residents pay for prescription drugs in comparison don’t improve much.

Even with applicable discounts they are 190% higher on average than what a person would pay for the same medication, same dosage strength, and dispensed in the same quantity outside of the USA. Disparities in prices paid for Rx drugs in Canada and what is needed in the USA are nothing new, but these days it is a trend that has really picked up steam.

Medication Average Canada Price Average USA Price Crestor – 20mg / 30 tablets $78 USD $265 USD Abilify – 15mg / 30 tablets $100 USD $580 USD Celebrex – 30mg / 30 capsules $88 USD $470 USD Synthroid – 0.125mg / 90 tablets $71 USD $132 USD Zetia – 10mg / 90 tablets $230 USD $1,100 USD Premarin – 1 30mg 0.625mg/g tube $123 USD $433 USD

In November of 2020, Health Canada put a ban on the export of drugs to the USA if they might lead to supply shortages in Canada. So, the problem has continued without any real fix for the ongoing problem of sky-high prescription drug prices in the USA. Online pharmacies in Canada are the best natural fit as the proximity of the countries means prescriptions can be filled with much lower end-user costs along with favorable shipping rates and delivery timeframes.

Canada Pharmacy is a Canadian online pharmacy among those recommended for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. It can source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way it would be with any pharmacy in America. Pay less when you order drugs online from Canada.

