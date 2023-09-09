Press Release

In partnership with the Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office, the Catalyst Accelerator Ogden launches its Fall 2023 cohort of seven innovative small businesses with technology solutions to improve productivity and cybersecurity for geographically separated teams.

The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden (CAO) is launching its second cohort in partnership with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Digital Transformation Office (DTO). Seven small businesses from across the United States will come together to solve a stated DAF challenge statement focused on securely improving geographically separated teams’ experience, productivity, and security. The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden exists to empower nontraditional technology companies to accelerate their involvement in the national defense ecosystem by providing connections, mentorship, and business development in a collaborative setting for a lasting national impact. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the requirement for organizations to establish capability for remote and hybrid work environments. Although the Department of Defense has adopted collaboration tools such as MS Teams and virtual teleconferences, it is still difficult to fully integrate geographically separated teams and hybrid work schedules. Therefore, in partnership with the DAF, the Catalyst Accelerator Ogden sought disruptive technologies and capabilities to help with automation, productivity, cybersecurity, and generative AI. Each company will collaborate with subject matter experts, work with government and commercial Sherpas, and complete an intensive customer discovery process. The cohort culminates with Demo Day on January 25th in Ogden, where they will pitch their technology to Government and Industry partners.

Accelerator in Session: September 2, 2023 – January 26, 2024

The CAO team, with technical advisement from both Government and Industry experts, selected the following small businesses to participate in the upcoming cohort:

Teamworx Security (Columbia, MD)

NVIS INC (Stockton, CA)

Genesis Codes (Menlo Park, California)

Secured Quantum Systems (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Solvitur Systems (Leesburg, VA)

The Attic AI (Draper, Utah)

3D Media (Thibodaux, Louisiana)

Involvement Opportunities:

The CAO is enhanced by partnerships with Weber State University, sponsors, and industry mentors. If you are interested in sponsorships or partnerships, contact Denise Call or Wenndy Garzon.

About Catalyst Accelerator Ogden

The CAO is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the DTO to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for Accelerator companies. It is a defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered at CCTI Ogden campus. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Utah’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

