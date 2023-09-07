Press Release

Sep 6, 2023 07:00 MDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., September 6, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Colorado-based Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs announced the third Colorado Springs location at 1856 Democracy Pt near Interquest Pkwy earlier this month.

For over 25 years, Cheba Hut has been the neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. The sandwich shop offers a variety of dank sub sandwiches and gooey krispy treats, along with signature cocktails and local brews.

This will be the 20th location for owners David Timmons and Kyle Archer, who operate under Elevated Huts Inc. The new restaurant is expected to hire up to 60 homies and have a seating capacity of 160, including a covered patio and additional rooftop patio. “The rooftop will be a great hangout spot to enjoy epic views of the mountains and Pike’s Peak,” Timmons explains.

Cheba Hut’s love of art is on display through both interior and exterior murals created by Colorado artist Joshua Finley. The restaurant also features an OG ’69 VW Bus suspended over the bar.

The restaurant will be open 10:00 am to midnight and until 2am on Friday and Saturday. The shop is now open and you can find out more shop happenings on social media @chebahut.colorado.

About Cheba Hut: Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting “toasted” since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint,” Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with a delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut’s fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it’s not about getting high; it’s about epic food and legendary service! For more information, check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Source: Cheba Hut Franchising