Construction Laser Announces Rebrand

MCDONOUGH, Ga., July 7, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Construction Laser, the premier positioning technology company, announced that it has completed a major rebranding. The rebrand to Terrawise Solutions represents their expertise, expanded product lines, company growth, and commitment to their customers.

Construction Laser was founded in 2002 and quickly became a staple distributor for Leica Geosystems. Now 21 years later, the company has developed and grown to be one of the most successful Leica Geosystems dealers in all of North America.

Construction Laser has changed its name to Terrawise Solutions. They will release a new logo, website redesign, and all new social media platforms that align with their strategic plans.

“We are still the same folks we have always been, and our support and dedication to our customers will never change,” said President Stephen Bridges.

He noted that Terrawise Solutions would continue to offer the same great Leica Geosystems products and services that Construction Laser always has.

“Terrawise Solutions will continue to be our customers’ trusted partner and solution for every project,” Bridges said.

Visit www.terrawisesolutions.com to explore the new website, brand, and more.

About Terrawise Solutions

Terrawise Solutions was founded in 2002 as Construction Laser. It has been a top Leica Geosystems distributor and leader in positioning technology. It has been recognized as a Leica Geosystems premier partner since 2016 and received awards for the top machine control dealer since 2016. Terrawise Solutions looks forward to growing the legacy of Construction Laser into the future.

Source: Terrawise Solutions