Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Partners With CE Broker

CE Broker, the leading provider of continuing education management and compliance software, has been selected as the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services’ (DSPS) new system for managing continuing education (CE) and other license renewal requirements.

DSPS oversees 38 licensing boards that are responsible for supporting more than 240 unique professions working in a wide range of healthcare fields. CE Broker’s platform will work in tandem with the DSPS’ licensing system to help modernize the CE tracking and auditing processes.

“Our agency has been aggressively pursuing technology because it allows our agency to deliver services in a way that our credential holders expect,” said DSPS Secretary Dan Hereth. “I am excited to continue our efforts to meet our customers where they are and support the ways they want to do business with the agency.”

With over 20 years of experience, CE Broker is well-equipped to help the more than 300,000 licensed professionals regulated under the DSPS stay up-to-date with their knowledge, easily maintain their license, and continue to develop in their career. The new system will offer all stakeholders a digital system that streamlines and expedites CE tracking and compliance checks.

“This relationship represents part of the DSPS’ commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” said Julie Walker, CE Broker CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with DSPS to provide Wisconsin professionals with modern technology to more easily maintain their records and find relevant continuing education so they can continue to progress in their career.”

This partnership with CE Broker will help DSPS continue to modernize legacy systems, reduce manual administrative burdens, and increase access to digital government services for licensed healthcare professionals in the state of Wisconsin. It represents one more way in which DSPS continues to put its stakeholders first and invest in public interest by offering modern, more efficient experiences for licensed professionals.

About Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services

The Department of Safety and Professional Services issues more than 240 unique licenses, administers dozens of boards and councils that regulate professions, enforces state building codes, runs the state fire prevention program, and maintains the award-winning Wisconsin Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which is a key tool in the multi-faceted public health campaign to stem excessive opioid prescribing. A fee-based agency, the Department of Safety and Professional Services is self-sustaining and receives no general fund tax dollars for its day-to-day operations. Learn more at dsps.wi.gov.

About CE Broker

CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of licensed, certified, and registered professionals through our full-lifecycle continuing education management. In partnership with regulatory agencies and powered by industry-leading technology, CE Broker’s brands, EverCheck and Immuware, deliver the most trusted and reliable workforce solutions that simplify total professional compliance for both employers and employees. We power professionals. Learn more at cebroker.com, evercheck.com, immuware.com.

