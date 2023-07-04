Press Release

•



Jul 3, 2023 09:00 MDT

On Thursday, May 11, ERP Advisors Group’s ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, and special guest, Derek Hitchman, discussed the expanding role of AI in ERP.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 3, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

On Thursday, May 11, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Derek Hitchman, Principal Consultant & CEO of SCS Cloud, to investigate the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and the role it will continue to play in ERP.

Watch the full webinar here.

Mr. Windle explored the future expectations of AI, stating, “Businesses want the process to be akin to set it and forget, which is a beautiful concept, but is unrealistic due to a number of real-world factors.” Mr. Hitchman seconded the idea, proposing, “The next level of artificial intelligence and machine learning will increase the velocity of computers being able to complete repetitive activities and repetitive tasks, freeing individuals for the more value-added work, but it won’t quite replace the need for human input.” In closing, Mr. Windle comforts listeners, “Throughout history, technological advancements have emerged to revolutionize the way we conduct business, interact, and live. AI is the next level of technology since the Cloud, and it will transform operations for the better if we learn how to properly manage and monitor it.”

Watch the complete interview here.

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

Click here to register for our next events.

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world’s most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Source: ERP Advisors Group