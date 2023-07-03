Press Release

•



Jun 30, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Beginning in July 2023, Orlando Credit Union will reach Central Florida with its thought leaders in a new series of Podcasts, ‘On the Money,’ hosted by Kaylee Greene. The Credit Union is taking a fresh look at the conditions affecting the Central Florida financial market, impacts to lending, extending credit, and establishing savings programs with its Members. ‘On the Money’ will address these and other financial topic issues. “Kaylee navigates a complex set of topics with influencers from Orlando Credit Union,” stated David Duncan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Orlando Credit Union.

“On the Money leverages thought expertise from throughout Orlando Credit Union, the market influencers who engage with Members to solution their financial needs every day. These leaders will share their insights on navigating the ever-changing dynamics of the financial landscape in Central Florida,” stated Duncan. “Our members benefit from the sound, stable advice of the professionals at Orlando Credit Union, as it’s our vision to help people achieve financial well-being. We do this through engagement. The Podcast series (led by Kaylee) will be a digital interactive channel for such engagement,” added David.

On the Money will be available on Spotify and iTunes. Additionally, listeners can tune in to the video format of this podcast series through Orlando Credit Union’s YouTube channel and from the Orlando Credit Union website at www.orlandocreditunion.org. For updates on topics, podcast guests, drop dates, and more, follow Orlando Credit Union on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook at @orlandocuforyou. At Orlando Credit Union, we’re #investinginU.

Source: Orlando Credit Union