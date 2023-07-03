Press Release

Jun 30, 2023

FLEXIBILITY FOR CDL-A FLATBED TRUCK DRIVERS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Montgomery Transport, a prominent flatbed carrier headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is thrilled to announce the launch of their “Freedom to Choose” fleet, offering experienced CDL-A flatbed truck drivers the option to select between cents-per-miles (CPM) or percentage pay.

The “Freedom to Choose” fleet is designed to prioritize driver satisfaction and accommodate individual preferences and needs. By introducing this new pay option, Montgomery Transport aims to enhance the quality of life for its team members and reinforce its commitment to driver well-being.

“We strongly believe in providing our drivers with the freedom and flexibility they deserve, ensuring that their needs and preferences are met,” said Jake Contorno, COO of the Montgomery Transportation Group. “With the introduction of this new pay option, we are furthering our dedication to creating a better quality of life for our valued team members.”

Effective July 4, 2023, both existing and new drivers joining the company will have the opportunity to choose between a cents-per-mile option ranging between .53 – .55 cents or a percentage pay option of the linehaul. The percentage pay option will be complemented by the tiered loyalty CPM pay incentive, which recognizes drivers’ prior loyalty tenure with their previous employer.

“We strive to be a comprehensive solution for all flatbed drivers, regardless of their preferences. Whether a driver seeks CPM, percentage pay, dedicated options, or an independent contractor model, we have the options to meet those needs,” added Contorno. “We are constantly exploring new ways to adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of our drivers’ lives.”

Montgomery Transportation, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is a nationwide flatbed carrier specializing in over-dimensional freight and full transportation management. For further information, please contact 1-205-320-6000 or visit driveformontgomery.com.

