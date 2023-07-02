ZetrOZ Sponsored Annual PHATS Conference for Hockey Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers

Attending PHATS since 2014, this year, ZetrOZ showcased sam® X1 and 2.0 to educate attendees on the benefits of sustained acoustic medicine for hockey professionals.

ZetrOZ Systems, a leading company specializing in innovative pain relief medical devices, attended the 2023 PHATS/SPHEM Annual Meeting as a sponsor at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, AZ. ZetrOZ was proud to participate in the conference and educate hockey athletic trainers and equipment managers during symposiums, business meetings, and exhibit halls about the benefits of the sam® X1 and 2.0 units and ultrasound treatment for soft tissue healing.

The conference featured various courses and educational sessions, culminating with the PHATS/SPHEM Hall of Fame reception and dinner on June 24 honoring Don DelNegro, a former head athletic trainer with the Boston Bruins, and Sherri Steward-Ganz of Ferris Mfg. Corp. Sponsors for the event included the NHL, Adidas, Bauer, CCM, NHLPA, Fanatics, Athlete RMS, and BioSteel.

At the conference, ZetrOZ presented the benefits of sam® technology and its potential to enhance injury rehabilitation and pain management strategies as part of the company’s commitment to innovation and state-of-the-art solutions benefitting the hockey community.

“We have worked with men’s and women’s professional and collegiate hockey for over 16 years since the early development years behind sam® Ultrasound,” said Dr. George Lewis, president of ZetrOZ Systems and sam® Ultrasound. “The early research was conducted with Cornell University hockey players and medical staff, where I completed my master’s and doctorate in Biomedical Engineering. I vividly remember working with hockey student-athletes who were my age at the time, learning about challenges with current treatment options from the athletic trainers and developing the early sam® treatment concepts.”

The sam® X1 and 2.0 products offer portability and ease of use, making it convenient for athletes and trainers to use them daily for noninvasive solutions to support physical well-being, including pain management and injury recovery.

“ZetrOZ Systems and sam® Ultrasound is a medical technology company that combines mechanical, electrical, and chemical processes to accelerate and elevate healing autonomously,” said Lewis. “The science, technology, and appropriate application for sam® to maximize therapeutic value is complex, and we would appreciate opportunities to dive deeper into sam® application with membership.”

Lewis added that he has “always enjoyed hockey because of the foot, hand, and bodywork required to play the sport well. There is something about the smell of the ice that is both exhilarating and calming for me when I step on.”

The sam® X1 and 2.0 units soft tissue treatment devices are the only FDA-cleared, drug-free, and noninvasive wearable ultrasound units of their kind approved for daily home use.

Sustained acoustic medicine is a daily ultrasound treatment that can reduce the need for pain medication and surgery. Using mechanobiological technology, sam® increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site, and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for rapid healing and reduced pain.

With support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and other reputed health organizations, ZetrOZ has researched and developed sustained acoustic medicine technology into a powerful, noninvasive alternative to invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication. It has been clinically proven by over 30 studies to reduce joint pain, treat pain and improve function.

To learn more about sam® X1, please visit www.samrecover.com. For more information about ZetrOZ Systems, visit their website at zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

