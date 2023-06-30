Press Release

Jun 29, 2023 15:00 EDT

Acquisition to bolster SIS’ advanced data technology, tools, and platform

SIS, a leading sports data and analytics provider, has completed an acquisition of basketball analytics provider Blueprint Stats which will see Blueprint’s Stat Taking and Visualization tools and platform integrated into the SIS product suite.

The acquisition combines SIS advanced data, analytics and AI engines with Blueprint Stats’ innovative stat-taking technologies to enable an end-to-end data and analytics offering across baseball, football, and basketball.

Blueprint Stats was founded in 2017 by Hunter Hawley and Josh Johnson with a robust set of tools and services enabling on-demand sports analysis for teams of all levels of sport. They have partnered with SIS since the summer of 2022, which led to the acquisition.

“As we advance our data collection technologies and techniques while really leaning into Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and advanced tooling to do so, the complementary nature of Blueprint’s tools and people made this acquisition an obvious path to go down,” said CEO Dan Hannigan-Daley. “We’re very excited to bring Blueprint in house as we further our position as reliable, innovative leaders in the sports data and analytics industry.”

