Jun 23, 2023

New Office Allows Saluda Law, LLC to Better Serve the People of Saluda, SC, and Surrounding Communities

Saluda Law, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its Saluda Office. Located at 109 West Church Street, Saluda, SC 29138, the new office will allow Saluda Law, LLC to better serve the people of Saluda and surrounding communities including Ward, Monetta, Batesburg-Leesville, Edgefield, and Johnston.

Attorney Judah VanSyckel of Saluda Law states, “This is an exciting time for Saluda Law. With offices in McCormick, Lexington, and Saluda, I feel confident that we are in a position to not only better serve the people of this great area but to truly be part of the community.” VanSyckel is a former prosecutor with extensive criminal defense experience.

Admitted to practice in the state courts of South Carolina, VanSyckel is also admitted to the Federal District Court for the District of South Carolina, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. His firm’s core practice areas include criminal defense and whistleblower matters. Other matters are considered on a case-by-case basis, including personal injury cases, such as car wrecks, truck wrecks, and catastrophic injury cases.

VanSyckel has experience with both criminal and civil matters in federal and state courts. He has represented defendants charged with white-collar offenses like money laundering, unlicensed money transfer business, wire fraud, and theft of government property. He has filed multiple False Claims Act lawsuits in the Federal District Court for the District of South Carolina as part of his whistleblower practice. VanSyckel has also represented defendants charged with murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, breach of trust, obtaining goods under false pretenses, DUI, and other offenses.

The phone number for the new office located in Saluda, South Carolina, is 864-803-5575. This location is currently open for video conference, telephone conference, and in-person meetings by appointment only. VanSyckel’s primary office, located at 137 E. Main Street, Office 1, Lexington, SC 29072, remains open and can be reached by phone at 803-939-6927. The McCormick Office, 119a N. Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835, is also open by appointment and can be reached by telephone at 864-465-4092. Parking is available at all three locations.

