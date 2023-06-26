25 French MPs and 4 Animal Welfare Associations Jointly Promote ‘International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats’

PARIS, FRANCE, June 25, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Recently, 25 members of the French National Assembly sent a joint open letter to President Emmanuel Macron, urging the promotion of legislation in France to ban the consumption of dogs and cats. They called for the signing of the “International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats” advocated by the World Dog Alliance, supporting the global movement to ban the eating of dogs and cats and collaborating with countries worldwide to put an end to the issue of dog and cat meat.

The joint letter was led by Member of Parliament Corinne Vignon. Corinne Vignon spent 10 years in Costa Rica managing an ecotourism complex and developing a national marine park, an experience that led her to commit to protecting animals. She then became involved in French politics at a local level. She was first elected as a Member of Parliament in June 2017, and was re-elected in June 2022. In December 2022, Corinne Vignon became the Head of the Animal Welfare Research Group of the National Assembly.

Thanks to her leadership and endorsement, the open letter gathered the support of heavyweight MPs, including former Minister Joël Giraud, as well as the four most influential animal welfare organizations in France. This collaboration between MPs and animal welfare organizations demonstrates a unified effort to address the issue at both the legislative and grassroots levels.

The joint efforts of the World Dog Alliance and local animal welfare organizations in France have yielded positive results. The recent joint letter signed by 25 French MPs reflects the growing recognition of the need to address the cruel practice of eating dogs and cats. The MPs are urging President Macron to take action by supporting the “International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.” This convention, proposed by the World Dog Alliance, aims to establish a global consensus on ending the consumption of these animals and collaborating with other countries to tackle the issue.

The involvement of influential MPs, such as Corinne Vignon and Joël Giraud, in this joint initiative adds weight to the cause. Corinne Vignon, in particular, has a strong track record of advocating for animal welfare and has previously supported bills to protect animals and strengthen sanctions against abusers. Her leadership and dedication make her a valuable ally for the World Dog Alliance in rallying support within the National Assembly.

The World Dog Alliance continues to work tirelessly to advance the cause of animal welfare and promote the ban on eating dogs and cats worldwide. With the support of passionate individuals, organizations, and lawmakers, progress is being made to end this practice and protect the lives of these vulnerable animals.

Within a span of less than six months, the anti-dog and cat meat movement in France has made significant strides. France has become the first country, post-pandemic, to successfully garner support through a joint letter signed by 25 MPs, representing various political parties. This achievement is remarkable in the history of animal welfare in France and reflects a consensus among political parties to drive the implementation of the “International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.”

While France is just one stop in the European campaign of the World Dog Alliance, activities in Germany and Norway are also progressing rapidly. As a leading country in the European Union, France’s support will have a substantial impact on other EU member states, potentially creating a ripple effect and sparking a new wave of dog and cat meat bans across the continent.

The World Dog Alliance, in collaboration with its partners and supporters, will continue to work tirelessly to promote animal welfare, raise awareness about the issue of consuming dogs and cats, and advocate for the universal adoption of the “International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.” Together, we can strive for a world where the inhumane practice of consuming these beloved animals is eradicated.

Source: World Dog Alliance