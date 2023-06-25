Press Release

•



Jun 23, 2023 11:30 EDT

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

“We are grateful to the Senate Appropriations Committee for approving the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bill that includes $7 million to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support implementation of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA).

Fragrance plays an important role in cosmetics and personal care products; products that nurture skin health and hygiene, empower self-expression and confidence, and deliver generational delight to billions of people every day.

Throughout the legislative process, Fragrance Creators focused on the fragrance-related provisions of MoCRA as we worked with Congressional champions and other stakeholders to help develop and enact the law. This resulted in the FDA’s new expanded authority to develop regulations that advance sound science, safety, and innovation as well as drive consumer trust and access to a diverse and inclusive array of cosmetic and personal care products. For this, adequate funding of MoCRA implementation is critical.

We recognize Chair Murray and Ranking Member Collins, who helped author MoCRA, and the Subcommittee Chair and Ranking Member, Senators Heinrich and Hoeven, for their effort to include this initial implementation funding in a complex budget climate. Coupled with an expression of support by the House Appropriations Committee last week, yesterday’s funding allocation is a step in the right direction towards fueling the FDA’s development of modernized, evidence-based cosmetics regulation that meets the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s consumer.”

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators’ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Source: Fragrance Creators Association