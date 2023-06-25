Press Release

Orlando Credit Union thinks about reaching members in a variety of formats and is now launching a new Podcast series hosted by broadcast journalist and senior digital strategist Kaylee Greene starting in July 2023. “We’re lucky to have Kaylee, who is experienced in formatting interviews and excellent in making other people feel comfortable in having a conversation about financial considerations in front of the camera,” stated David Duncan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Credit Union. “Kaylee leads people through their storytelling, with an ear for what’s important to the member, engaging a thought leader to deliver their influencer concepts for sharing,” stated Duncan.

On the Money will be preeminent viewing and listening for members of the Credit Union, bringing expertise in money management concepts directly to the home viewer and listener. The Podcast will be recorded and available on a variety of channels. Topics will include information on Savings and Checking alternatives, Credit Card considerations, and lending products that deliver the most value as considered by the Credit Union. “Our naming of the series is spot on. On the money is about being on track to empower our members financial momentum through data-driven assessment of market conditions, services, and products. With Kaylee leading the conversation we’re sure of a value-added experience for our listeners and participants,” stated David.

On the Money will be available on Spotify and iTunes. Additionally, listeners can tune in to the video format of this podcast series through Orlando Credit Union’s YouTube channel and from the Orlando Credit Union website at http://orlandocreditunion.org. For updates on topics, podcast guests, drop dates, and more, follow Orlando Credit Union on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook at @orlandocuforyou. At Orlando Credit Union, we’re #investinginU.

