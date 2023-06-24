Top Client-Rated Finance & Revenue Cycle Solutions Exhibiting at HFMA Annual Meeting June 25-28, Black Book Research User Survey

RCM & Finance Technology achieving highest client satisfaction honors include Waystar, Ensemble Health Partners, Optum, Syntellis Performance Solutions, The SSI Group, AccuReg, Streamlne Health, Revecore, VisiQuate, Finvi, Clearbalance, TruBridge, AGS Health, Experian Health, Cedar, Workday, and Trizetto.

Black Book Research recognizes the top-performing tech and managed services RCM companies based on the industry’s largest client survey of providers at the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s annual conference in Nashville, June 25-28.

Black Book, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare industry’s technology and outsourcing sectors announces the 2023 awards for highest user experience and satisfaction.

“Black Book is committed to innovative research, customer satisfaction, loyalty polling, and analysis of the strategic buyer issues in the revenue cycle management marketplace free from the influence or financial affiliations of vendors,” said Doug Brown, President of the firm. “It is an exciting time at Black Book, as our team is introducing unrivaled user experience surveying tools, the industry’s most robust client satisfaction database, innovative reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that enables customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real-time.”

Black Book, its founders, owners nor its employees hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and is not incentivized or commissioned to recommend any of the ten thousand healthcare industry products and services vendors collected since 2011.

Over 5,600 financial technology users participated in the crowdsourced polling between January and June this year. Vendors are rated on 18 qualitative key performance indicators and rated by Chief Financial Officers, Business Office Management and Support Staff, Analysts, Accountants, and RCM system users.

The vendors with the highest outstanding client experience scores with HFMA 2023 trade show presence are acknowledged with their exhibit hall booth number:

WAYSTAR (Booth 631)

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE, HOSPITALS SYSTEMS/LARGE HOSPITALS

HOSPITAL CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

PATIENT PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SYNTELLIS PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (Booth 113)

BENCHMARKING & COMPARATIVE ANALYTICS

COST ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS

PROVIDER CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

THE SSI GROUP (Booth 915)

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY, LARGE HOSPITALS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ENSEMBLE HEALTH PARTNERS (Booth 301)

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, HOSPITAL SYSTEMS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

OPTUM (Booth 1019)

CHARGEMASTER & PRICE TRANSPARENCY SOLUTIONS

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, PHYSICIAN GROUPS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TRIZETTO PROVIDER SOLUTIONS, COGNIZANT (Booth 536)

AMBULATORY CLAIMS MANAGEMENT & CLEARINGHOUSE SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ACCUREG SOFTWARE (Booth 1025)

PATIENT ACCESS SOFTWARE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

STREAMLINE HEALTH (Booth 807)

REVENUE/CHARGE INTEGRITY & BILLING COMPLIANCE SOFTWARE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

AGS HEALTH (Booth 312)

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, COMMUNITY HOSPITALS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TRUBRIDGE (Booth 319)

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY, HOSPITALS UNDER 100 BEDS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WORKDAY (Booth 1147)

ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT, CLOUD SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ZOLL DATA (Booth 638)

INSURANCE DISCOVERY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CEDAR PATIENT FINANCIAL ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM (Booth 231)

PATIENT FINANCIAL ENGAGEMENT

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CLEARBALANCE (Booth 413)

PATIENT FINANCING & MEDICAL LOAN SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FINVI (Booth 707)

REVENUE CYCLE WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

VISIQUATE (Booth 515)

REVENUE ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

REVECORE (Booth 331)

REVENUE RECOVERY & ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SOLUTION

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPERIAN HEALTH (Booth 437)

CLAIMS & DENIAL MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, HEALTH SYSTEMS & IDNS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For a full list of Black Book’s top-ranked RCM and financial solutions category leaders, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, health plans, and other interested sectors of the insurance technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry’s top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book™ database of user satisfaction houses over 2,000,000 viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Black Book Research