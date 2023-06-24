Press Release

ITRCC, the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, confirmed that the annual increase to toll rates will take effect on July 1, 2023. The toll rate for a full-length passenger vehicle trip (Class 2) will increase to $14.70 and for a typical full-length truck trip (Class 5) to $79.30. Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance traveled, and payment method. Please visit www.indianatollroad.org for detailed toll rates.

Toll revenue is used to meet the financial obligations of the Indiana Toll Road project and to pay for the operations and maintenance of the roadway. Revenues also allow for the ongoing reconstruction and replacement of the Indiana Toll Road infrastructure, including bridges, pavement, signage, and guardrail, and investment in new roadway technologies focused on motorist safety.

Major capital investments currently underway on the Indiana Toll Road include bridge, ramp, and interchange rehabilitation in Lake County and modernization of toll plaza technology across the roadway. A major bridge and pavement upgrade and reconstruction project is also scheduled to commence in 2025 across LaGrange and Steuben counties.

About the Indiana Toll Road

In operation since 1956, the Indiana Toll Road stretches 157 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana from Ohio to the Illinois state line, linking Chicago with the largest cities on the eastern seaboard. The Indiana Toll Road – managed by ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) – and its nearly 300 employees are proud to operate a safe and efficient roadway while providing high-quality customer service to serve thousands of patrons every day.

