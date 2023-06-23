Press Release

•



Jun 22, 2023 15:00 EDT

The Female-Founded Commercial Cleaning Company, Bee Line Support, unveiled their O.R. Cleaning Training Center in Pilsen, Chicago

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Bee Line Support, a leading medical-grade cleaning company, is thrilled to announce the successful grand opening of its new O.R. Cleaning Training Center on June 1st, 2023! This innovative facility, designed to provide hands-on Infection Prevention training, solidifies Bee Line Support’s commitment to excellence in healthcare cleaning and disinfection services. The grand opening event took place on June 1st at Bee Line’s headquarters in Pilsen, Chicago, attracting esteemed clients, colleagues, infection preventionists, and healthcare leaders.

The highlight of the Training Center’s expansion is the addition of a brand-new mock Operating Room (O.R.), built to train employees regularly on infection prevention, deep cleaning, and disinfection techniques crucial to medical facilities. This enables Bee Line’s team to deliver the highest standards of cleanliness and safety to its clients.

The grand opening celebration was a resounding success, with insightful presentations from industry experts. The keynote speech was led by Mary Cole, a distinguished speaker from The Joint Commission, who shared invaluable insights into commonly cited standards, deficiencies, and compliance strategies. Following Mary was Larinda Becker, representing Diversey Cleaning Products, who provided actionable productivity insights and innovative techniques that healthcare facilities are using to address labor and time constraints.

The unveiling of the O.R. Cleaning Training Center sets a whole new standard for what it means to be truly committed to Infection Prevention, especially from a janitorial provider perspective. Bee Line’s new facility enables hands-on, comprehensive training for managers, frontline workers, and healthcare leaders alike. With the guidance of their ASHE-certified Safety and Compliance Manager, Tom Klimaszewski, Bee Line Support continues to set new industry standards through meticulous training programs while upholding the highest levels of cleanliness and safety at all of their client sites.

Ever since Bee Line’s establishment in 1997, Jamie Henry, CEO, has taken great care to be an innovator in the industry. The company never shies away from disrupting the traditional cleaning services model, helping them to become a forward-thinking, customer-centric commercial cleaning provider for top healthcare networks. Today, Bee Line Support proudly serves dozens of healthcare networks across the Midwest, with the portfolio ever expanding. Jamie Henry’s remarkable journey has transformed Bee Line Support into a top-tier medical-grade cleaning company backed by a team that is just as fearless and dedicated to success.

Source: Bee Line Support, Inc.