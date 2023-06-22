Press Release

Jun 21, 2023 11:00 MDT

Catalyst Accelerator Ogden and the Department of the Air Force hosted a Demonstration Day where seven small businesses presented their novel technologies focused on Unified Certification Strategy and digital models.

On May 24, 2023, seven companies concluded their three-month Catalyst Accelerator Ogden (CAO) journey with a Demonstration Day hosted in partnership with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Digital Transformation Office (DTO). This event brought together over 90 subject matter experts, including industry leaders, the Department of Defense, Air Force, and other Government personnel.

Demo Day was the culmination of the OGdenny Cohort’s Accelerator program and was sponsored by Field Aerospace. This event was the final product of the cohort’s diligence, the re-imagining of their technology, and the shifting of their business model to fit the new potential customer—the U.S. Government. After hearing from Hill Air Force Base and the DAF DTO at the beginning of the event, each cohort company delivered a brief pitch on their technology followed by a collaborative pitch (video) detailing how each company’s technology supports the DAF need. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with the small businesses individually, and the evening concluded with a prize drawing supported by the local community (City of Ogden, Visit Ogden, The LAB Arcade Bar, Field Aerospace, Weber State University, Biscuit & Hogs).

The OGdenny Cohort was the 2nd Accelerator facilitated by CAO. The cohort companies were selected from a pool of applicants for their technology and business readiness and their technologies’ ability to enable DAF-wide capabilities. The cohort focused on how their novel technologies can streamline the ingestions, digestion, and analysis of digital models to streamline U.S. Air Force certification processes.

The cohort began their Accelerator experience on March 7, 2023. Over the course of the Accelerator, the companies were guided by the following subject matter experts: Government Sherpas and end-users, enabling them to better understand Government needs; business experts, helping them pivot their technology and corporate posture to position themselves well in the Government market; and Commercial Sherpas (BAE Systems, Beast Code, Field Aerospace, Origin Legal, Weber State University, UT Advisory), helping them step into the Government arena with advice, consulting, and key contact introductions within the Government and Commercial sectors.

Cohort companies included:

Acuity Innovations (Colorado Springs, Colorado) – video

(Colorado Springs, Colorado) – video GURU Technologies (Layton, Utah) – video

(Layton, Utah) – video InnoVet (Dover, Delaware) – video

(Dover, Delaware) – video Intrinsic (Newcastle, Washington) – video

(Newcastle, Washington) – video OP Media (Draper, Utah) – video

(Draper, Utah) – video Prewitt Ridge (Los Angeles, California) – video

(Los Angeles, California) – video RedShred (Baltimore, Maryland) – video

About Catalyst Accelerator Ogden

The CAO is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the DTO to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for companies. It is a defense and national security industry accelerator in Ogden, Utah. CCTI builds collaborative ecosystems where industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Utah’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

