Jun 21, 2023 13:30 EDT

Australia-Based Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Qatar Cancer Society, Initiate Discussion of Strategic Collaborative Partnership

SYDNEY, June 21, 2023

–

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and Qatar Cancer Society are pleased to announce the start of discussions of a strategic collaborative partnership that will play a vital role in progressing cancer research, advancements, and treatments globally.

“Qatar is leading the way in philanthropic impact investing, in particular its support for biotechnology companies in cancer treatment,” said Lance Kawaguchi, Chief Executive Officer of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. “With both organizations supporting research globally to fast-track more treatments in adult and pediatric cancers, our synergies are aligned and will benefit progress in crucial cancer research and treatment.”

This partnership has received support from respected and influential leaders around the world, including the esteemed founder and Chairperson of Qatar Cancer Society, His Excellency, Sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Jabor Al Thani.

Qatar Cancer Society is optimistic about what this future strategic collaborative partnership will bring.

“Lance has lifted a small, little-known Australian-based charity into a major player in brain cancer globally in only two years,” said Sheikh Dr. Khalid. “His passion, vision, and relentless drive has powered Cure Brain Cancer Foundation to the world stage, and we at Qatar Cancer Society echo his vision and passion for a cancer-free world.”

Qatar Cancer Society is the country’s primary non-profit organization promoting cancer awareness and prevention. Cure Brain Cancer Foundation’s future strategic collaborative partnership with it could significantly increase cancer research, new drug development, and clinical trial funding and capabilities.

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is the leading organisation for brain cancer research, advocacy and awareness in Australia, with a mission to rapidly improve brain cancer survival and vision to ultimately find a cure for brain cancer.

