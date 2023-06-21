Press Release

Urgent Care Veterinary Clinic Redefines Patient Care Model by Bridging Gap Between Family Veterinarians and Emergency Hospitals

Urgent veterinary care will soon be available in the Ocean State. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Warwick this November. The Warwick practice will be conveniently located at 615 Greenwich Ave. in the Stop and Shop Plaza. This will be the first PetMedic in Rhode Island and one of just a handful of veterinary urgent care facilities in the state.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers convenient and compassionate veterinary care after regular business hours and on weekends for non-life-threatening conditions. PetMedic works with pet owners’ trusted family veterinarians to provide care after hours while also alleviating non-emergency cases from ending up in the emergency room. This leaves more time for the pets who require critical and often life-saving care. While PetMedic is new to Rhode Island, there are seven other locations throughout the East Coast.

The clinic will be staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members.

Dr. Nir Ben-Ari, founder and chief medical officer of PetMedic, commented, “We are thrilled to be able to offer urgent veterinary care in Rhode Island this fall. Rhode Island offers a strong ER and family practices but is an underserved area for urgent care. Our team looks forward to bridging that gap for pet parents and our veterinary colleagues.”

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and a client-centric approach are top priorities for all PetMedic clinics.

