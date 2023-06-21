Press Release

On Thursday, June 22, ERP Advisors Group’s ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs Shawn Windle and special guest Shiloh Pettyjohn will discuss the art of transforming your business with a well-crafted e-commerce solution.

Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Shiloh Pettyjohn, Chief Experience Officer and co-founder of Web Studios West, will assist business executives in understanding the pivotal role of the right e-commerce tool in transforming user and customer experiences.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/e-commerce-to-enhance-erp.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world’s most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

