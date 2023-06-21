CPP Associates Wins 2023 HPE GreenLake Solution Provider of the Year Award

CLINTON, N.J., June 20, 2023 (Newswire.com)

CPP Associates, a technology consulting firm based in Clinton, NJ, today announced it has been named the 2023 HPE GreenLake Solution Provider of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the winners of the HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2023 at its annual conference being held in Las Vegas, NV from June 20-23, 2023. The awards recognize HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.

“We are incredibly grateful for this recognition, especially given the prominence of the GreenLake solution in HPE’s overall solution portfolio,” said Paul O’Dell, CPP Principal Partner. “We have a tremendous team of professionals who work hard to stay on the top of their game in the rapidly evolving technology market. And, of course, special thanks to our loyal base of clients who have entrusted us to be their partner when it comes to leveraging cloud technology for business success.” O’Dell attributes their success to their vendor-agnostic “Infrastructure Anywhere” assessment, which provides a concise cost comparison of all major infrastructure options available to an organization, while also factoring in other important considerations like compliance, security, scalability and speed.

“It is a privilege to honor the winners of the 2023 HPE Partner Awards. These partners have successfully demonstrated the ability to innovate and execute business outcomes and outstanding experiences for customers,” said Gilles Thiebaut, SVP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem and Business Development, HPE. “Our partner ecosystem continues to be a top priority at HPE and these awards are one way we highlight some of the partners that are driving impressive results and outcomes for customers.”

Earlier this month, CPP Associates was named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) Solution Provider 500 list for 2023 which ranks the top integrators, service providers and IT consultants in North America by services revenue (earned the prior year).

More about CPP Associates

An HPE Platinum Partner – the highest level of partnership with the global technology leader – CPP Associates, Inc. specializes in providing cloud, infrastructure solutions, data intelligence, networking/security, and managed IT services for mid-sized to enterprise organizations as well as state and local Government/public education (the SLED market). They are headquartered in Clinton, NJ and have an international presence in Galway, Ireland. In 2020, CPP was named the HPE North American Partner of the Year. For information, visit www.cppassociates.com.

More About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & Al, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Source: CPP Associates