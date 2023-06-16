Kansas City’s Largest TMS and IV Ketamine Clinic Moving to Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Dr. Irfan Handoo, a leading expert in psychiatry and renowned provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and IV ketamine treatments, is excited to announce the relocation of his clinic to a new state-of-the-art facility. The clinic has recently signed a lease and will move into a spacious 4,000-square-foot location at 7011 West 121st Street, Suite 105, Overland Park, KS 66209, on Monday, June 19.

This move marks a significant milestone for Dr. Handoo and his team as they continue their commitment to providing exceptional care and expanding access to cutting-edge treatments for patients struggling with mental health conditions. The new facility offers an environment designed to foster comfort and healing, providing a welcoming space for patients seeking TMS and IV ketamine treatments.

“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming move to Overland Park,” said Dr. Handoo. “This new clinic will allow us to serve our patients better, providing them with a modern and compassionate environment where they can continue to receive the high standards of care they have come to expect from us. Our goal is to create a nurturing space that complements the innovative treatments we offer, enabling our patients to find relief and improve their overall well-being.”

Deep TMS therapy, a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate targeted areas of the brain, has shown promising results in the treatment of treatment-resistant depression. IV ketamine treatments have also emerged as a breakthrough therapy for individuals who have not found relief from traditional treatments. Dr. Handoo’s expertise in administering these treatments, coupled with the new facility’s advanced capabilities, ensures that patients will receive the highest quality care in a comfortable and modern setting.

The new location boasts ample space for treatment rooms, cutting-edge equipment, and a welcoming reception area. Dr. Handoo and his team have meticulously designed the clinic to provide a serene and supportive atmosphere where patients can feel at ease throughout their treatment journey. The move to Overland Park represents a significant investment in the community and reaffirms Dr. Handoo’s commitment to improving mental health care in the region.

Patients seeking Deep TMS and IV ketamine treatments can schedule appointments at the new location starting Monday, June 19. Dr. Handoo and his team look forward to welcoming both existing and new patients to experience the enhanced care and comfort provided by the new clinic.

For more information about Dr. Irfan Handoo and his practice, please visit https://drhandoo.com/ or contact 816-441-9875.

Source: Irfan Handoo, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist