Desktop Alert, Inc. (https://www.desktopalert.net) a leading provider of IP-Based mass notification technology to NATO worldwide, the United States National Guard and numerous Department of Defense Agencies, today announced the company has appointed Mark Hakun to its Strategic Advisory Board.

The Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, the Honorable John Sherman, on the occasion of Hakun’s retirement, stated on LinkedIn that Hakun was a top cyber professional who impacted the intelligence community and DoD. “I can’t wait to see what he’s going to accomplish in the next phase of his career. I’ve been lucky to work with Mark since 2018, when he was the deputy NSA CIO,” Sherman wrote. “Fair winds and following seas, Mark, and thanks for all you’ve done here in DoD CIO!”

Prior to his tour at the Pentagon, Hakun served for more than two years as the National Security Agency (NSA) deputy CIO. Before that, he spent a year on detail for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as the director of the National Background Investigation Services, where he continued the modernization of the IT services used for conducting investigations. His career spanned over 34 years of total federal service including 15 years at NSA and six years at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command. In addition to his civilian service, Mr. Hakun served on active duty in the United States Navy as both a nuclear engineer and a combat systems officer. He retired from the Naval Reserve after 20 years of honorable service.

“In these critical times, we are thrilled to have Mr. Hakun join our team as his expertise will play a vital role in spearheading the remarkable expansion of Desktop Alert. Our expansion is not only reaching across America but also to all 30+ NATO Nations through our groundbreaking NATO Enterprise initiative. This historic endeavor represents the largest-ever unified IP-Based mass notification expansion, underscoring the paramount importance of our mission,” emphasized Howard Ryan, CEO and Founder of Desktop Alert Inc.

“Desktop Alert is an exciting company with an accomplished past and a bright future,” stated Mr. Hakun. “In today’s cyber-enabled world, the company’s mass notification platform enables the real-time communication of activities and incidents to those potentially in harm’s way. Protecting people must be at the top of every leader’s mind and Desktop Alert gives them a tool that adapts to the different ways we need to communicate. I’m pleased to be a member of the Desktop Alert team and look forward to working as an advisor with this industry’s leading innovator. Bringing the power of information technology to those responsible for protecting and preserving our nation’s most valuable assets is an appropriate continuation to my career of service.”

“Mr. Hakun brings great leadership, knowledge, wisdom and experience to our company,” said Howard Ryan, CEO and Founder of Desktop Alert Inc. “There is no better way to lead and innovate than to do so with our nation’s finest leaders. Mr. Hakun’s leadership capabilities are a byproduct of an illustrious career. As a company, Desktop Alert will work closely with Mr. Hakun along with our other advisors to help improve its market position within NATO, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, Department of Defense Agencies and both commercial and industrial sectors as well.”

