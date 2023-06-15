Kratos Industries, LLC Acquires Midwest Machine Products

GOLDEN, Colo., June 14, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Kratos Industries, LLC (Kratos) announced today the finalization of the acquisition of precision sheet metal manufacturer Midwest Machine Products (MWMP), a family-owned business founded near Golden, Colorado in 1969. Kratos was founded by Tom Huseas and has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years, expanding from a modest footprint of manufacturing space in 2020 to more than 140,000 square feet of useable space between three facilities in Golden.

Kratos Industries is an ISO 9001, 2015 certified manufacturer of critical power and electrical control equipment products. They serve a wide range of industrial and commercial industries such as construction, energy, medical, education, and more. MWMP started out as a machine shop with one drill press in a 1,000-square-foot building and has grown into a precision sheet metal and machine shop with more than 90,000 square feet in their Golden facility.

The purchase of MWMP expands Kratos’ capabilities to serve both companies existing customer bases as well as support continued growth.

“Our goal has always been to be more than a power equipment manufacturer,” said Huseas.

“Our diverse customer base, commitment to automation, and highly experienced team have positioned Kratos to grow rapidly and to serve a wide variety of customers in multiple industries.”

Huseas said the plan is to integrate the MWMP staff with Kratos’ team. The company will fully support all existing customers served by MWMP and looks forward to growing with them for years to come. Kratos has also purchased and will continue to utilize the existing MWMP facility and has plans for adding capacity, optimizing production floor space, and expanding services. Kratos will continue to operate their Power, Control and OEM services just down the street at their current Golden manufacturing facility.

“After more than 50 years in business, we are pleased to come to this agreement with Kratos Industries,” said Paul Guernsey company President. “The Midwest legacy was built as a family-run operation, and I am confident Tom and the Kratos team will carry on the tradition of being an employee and customer-focused business.”

Kratos Industries is a dynamic manufacturer of critical power and electrical control equipment and has grown to include precision metal fabrication. The company will continue its path of growth that support its mission which is to foster and deliver an excellent customer experience through high-quality products, service levels, and organizational culture.

Kratos is an inclusive organization that operates creatively, decisively, and intentionally. The company maintains a strong and consistent focus on its values of Innovation, Service, and Integrity with an understanding that the products the Company creates and distributes are essential to the operations and safety of its customers.

###

Source: Kratos Industries