Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader Announce Support for Just One Project in the Gold Rush Rally

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader announce their support of the Las Vegas-based organization Just One Project as part of their Gold Rush Rally philanthropic tour across the western United States.

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Valo Holdings Group, a leading investment firm, and SurgeTrader, a prominent prop firm, are proud to announce their support for the Just One Project as the second stop of the highly anticipated Gold Rush Rally. The rally, known for its exciting cross-country journey featuring luxury sports cars, has chosen to dedicate this leg of the rally to raise funds and awareness for the Just One Project, a Las Vegas-based charity dedicated to addressing food insecurity and poverty in the local community.

As part of their commitment to giving back, the SurgeTrader team has decided to make a charitable donation at each stop of the Gold Rush Rally. For this particular stop, SurgeTrader has selected the Just One Project as the recipient of their generous contribution. The team is eager to engage with the local community and highlight the essential work done by this remarkable organization.

To further support the Just One Project, the SurgeTrader team will be hosting a meet and greet event at Encore at Wynn, located at 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109, on June 10 at 5 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity for people to meet the SurgeTrader team, get up close and personal with an impressive fleet of sports cars, and learn more about the mission and impact of the Just One Project.

Jana Seaman, the CEO of SurgeTrader, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to be a part of the Gold Rush Rally and to support such a worthy cause like the Just One Project. By leveraging our participation in this exciting event, we aim to raise awareness and funds to help combat food insecurity and poverty in Las Vegas. We encourage everyone to join us at the meet and greet event, where we can unite as a community and make a meaningful difference together.”

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader are committed to corporate social responsibility and are dedicated to supporting organizations that create positive change in communities. By collaborating with the Just One Project, they aim to inspire others to make a difference and address the pressing needs of vulnerable populations.

To learn more about the Just One Project and its mission to combat food insecurity and poverty, please visit https://thejustoneproject.org.

About Valo Holdings Group:

Valo Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, Valo Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

Source: SurgeTrader, LLC