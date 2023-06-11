Valo Holdings and SurgeTrader Join Forces in the 2023 Gold Rush Rally to Support Charitable Organizations Across the Western United States

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader select a charitable organization to support on each leg of the Gold Rush Rally, furthering their mission of community support and philanthropy.

NAPLES, Fla., June 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader, prominent companies in the investment and trading sectors, are excited to announce their participation in the highly anticipated 2023 Gold Rush Rally. Led by their CEO, Jana Seaman, the companies have committed to supporting charitable organizations at each stop of the rally, covering various cities across the western United States. This collaborative effort reflects their dedication to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

The Gold Rush Rally serves as a platform for Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader to showcase their commitment to philanthropy while enjoying the thrill of the rally. With each leg of the race, the companies will meet with a designated charitable organization to pledge their support and make a donation. The following are the dates, locations, and the respective organizations being supported:

June 9th: 3rd Ave Charitable Organization. The team will be hosting a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. at The Intercontinental Hotel, located at 901 Bayfront Ct, San Diego, CA 92101.

June 10th: The Just One Project. The team will be hosting a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. at Encore at Wynn, situated at 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

June 11th: Hope Women’s Center. The team will meet at a time to be determined at the Enchantment Resort, situated at 525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336.

June 12th: The Veterans Integration Center. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Sandia Resort & Casino, located at 30 Rainbow Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87113.

June 13th: Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. The team will be hosting a meet-and-greet at 4:30 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, located at 0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd, Avon, CO 81620.

June 14th: Canines with a Cause. The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at The Grand American Hotel, situated at 555 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

June 15th: Higher Ground. The team will meet at 4 p.m. at Sun Valley Resort, located at 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, ID 83353.

June 16th: Big Sky Bravery. The team will meet at 4:30 p.m. at The Summit Hotel, situated at 60 Big Sky Resort Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716.

June 17th: The Autism Society of Idaho will be the final stop and beneficiary of Valo Holdings and SurgeTrader’s support. The team will be hosting a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, located at 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.

CEO Jana Seaman expressed her enthusiasm for the Gold Rush Rally and the opportunity to contribute to these deserving organizations. “We are thrilled to be part of the Gold Rush Rally and to support these incredible charitable organizations,” she said. “Through our collaboration with Valo Holdings, we aim to make a lasting impact and inspire others to join us in giving back to our communities. We invite everyone to join us at each stop, meet our team, and learn more about the exceptional work being done by these organizations.”

Valo Holdings and SurgeTrader’s commitment to nine charitable organizations along the Gold Rush Rally route exemplifies their unwavering pledge to corporate social responsibility and their dedication to making a positive difference. By supporting these charitable organizations, they hope to inspire others to contribute to the well-being and empowerment of individuals in need.

About Valo Holdings Group:

Valo Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, Valo Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

Source: SurgeTrader, LLC