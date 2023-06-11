Press Release

•



Jun 9, 2023 17:00 EDT

Oasis Psychiatric Day Program Achieves Prestigious Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission

NORWOOD, Mass., June 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Oasis Psychiatric Day Program proudly announces that it has been awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation. This esteemed accreditation reflects Oasis’ unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional patient care while upholding the highest quality and safety standards.

Undergoing a rigorous onsite review on May 24th and 25th, 2023, Oasis Psychiatric Day Program demonstrated continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards. Areas of evaluation included emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and individual rights and responsibilities.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with renowned health care experts, providers, and patients, ensuring evidence-based guidelines to enhance performance and improve patient outcomes. The surveyors conducted onsite observations and interviews to assess the program comprehensively.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation from The Joint Commission,” expressed Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD, who leads Oasis Psychiatric Day Program. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for mental health treatment has skyrocketed. With this accreditation, we are ready to meet the growing needs of our community, offering compassionate and evidence-based Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programs.”

Oasis Psychiatric Day Program provides community-based, compassionate care through its superior quality Psychiatric Partial Hospital and Intensive Outpatient Programs. With a focus on comfort and personalized treatment outside of the traditional hospital setting, Oasis is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals in the community and surrounding areas.

“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Psychiatric Day Program for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

Source: Oasis Psychiatric Day Program