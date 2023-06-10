Press Release

•



Jun 9, 2023 14:27 EDT

1920s-Inspired Restaurant Opens this Spring with Soulful Gulf Coast Cuisine & Unique Handcrafted Cocktails

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

The Dan (formerly known as the Sapphire Lounge) opened its doors in Downtown Tampa, inside the historic Floridan Palace Hotel, this spring. The Dan is a modern fusion of Gulf Coast cuisine and old-school speakeasies. The menu can be described as “Gulf coastal with soul” and highlights both local ingredients and classic dishes, balancing current with the familiar. A variety of raw oysters, steaks, and local seafood is also featured alongside a historically-inspired cocktail program.

“We’re thrilled to bring a unique dining experience to NoDo, an epicenter of culture and nightlife in downtown Tampa. Our team has worked hard to create an environment unlike any other, and we’re excited to share it with Tampa Bay locals and hotel guests alike,” says Crystal Rivera, General Manager of Floridan Palace Hotel.

At the bar, guests can find specialty libations such as the Green Door, So We Beat On, and Bourbon Street Blues. The cocktail menu also features timeless cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Negroni, Espresso Martini, and Sazerac. The Dan provides guests with a cotton candy treat when the check is dropped as a sweet send off. It also serves as garnish for The Dan’s signature Champagne Cocktail.

foBT Hospitality, a restaurant consulting firm based in New York City, is responsible for the reimagined concept at the historic hotel. The Dan serves dinner seven days a week, weekday lunch, and will soon offer weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Interior lighting is soft and the music played is a lively 1920s jazz tune with a familiar beat.

“The renovation set out to create a captivating experience that celebrates the 1920s’ era and the spirit of the building’s origination,” says Christina Kirkpatrick, Senior Designer at Jacki Arena Interiors. “It features a fully refurbished historic bar, new floor, wall, and ceiling finishes. All new furniture including custom lounge-style banquettes with beautiful tufting and integrated lights that will span the entire distance of both window walls. A special ceiling feature along the center of the space highlights new seating zones in the restaurant’s new layout. Along the perimeter, there are new glamorous light fixtures to add liveliness and luster to the space.”

Press Images

THE DAN: Settled in Downtown Tampa at the historic Floridan Palace Hotel, The Dan is a modern fusion of Gulf Coast cuisine and old-school speakeasies. The Dan serves dinner seven days a week, weekday lunch, and weekend brunch. The restaurant is located 905 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602 – entrance on Cass St. www.dineatthedan.com

Source: The Dan