Jun 9, 2023 12:00 PDT

West Coast IT Services Provider Participates in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Commemorating Their New Space

Securus Systems — a managed services provider (MSP) serving businesses by providing cybersecurity and other IT services — proudly announces that they recently hosted a ribbon-cutting event. This was in celebration of their one-year anniversary in their new office space.

The Securus Systems team is proud to partner with small to medium-sized businesses to help them grow through innovative solutions and reliable services—a task that can be accomplished in their new space. The Vancouver Chamber of Commerce was in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

“I’m happy to say I reached my goal of creating the company I set out to build,” said Justin Hayden, the President of Securus Systems. The IT services company has been providing the West Coast with security-centric IT care for more than 10 years.

“We offer effortless IT support for businesses throughout the West Coast, so companies can focus on what matters to them—their business.” If your company is in need of IT and cybersecurity services, email the team at Securus Systems.

About Securus Solutions

Securus Solutions has been the West Coast leader in cybersecurity since 2011. We take the stress out of tech by providing security and IT support to any business, regardless of size or industry. Our dedicated team of engineers loves seeing our clients succeed—because your success means our success. For more information, visit our website. Or contact us at 503-966-5892 or at support@securuscorp.com.

