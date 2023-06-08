Clarity Benefit Solutions Enhances Leadership Team With Appointment of Three New Accomplished Vice Presidents to Fuel Growth and Foster Excellence

Clarity continues commitment to world-class service, technology, and culture with the appointment of Sandra Zarate as Vice President of Service, Chris Roddy as Vice President of Benefits Administration, and Shailaja Srivastava as Vice President of Information Technology.

Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of employee benefit technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of three esteemed professionals to its executive team. The addition of these talented individuals underscores Clarity’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service and offering simply smarter benefit technology.

Sandra Zarate, our new Vice President of Service, brings over 20 years of expertise and experience in the healthcare industry with a focus in client services, engagement, and operations. With a strategic mindset and a focus on excellence, Sandra is poised to elevate Clarity’s service offerings and ensure our customers receive unparalleled support. Her leadership will further strengthen our dedication to customer satisfaction, solidifying Clarity’s position as a service leader in the industry.

Joining us as the Vice President of Benefit Administration is Chris Roddy. With a profound understanding of the complexities of employee benefit technology and a demonstrated ability to navigate the evolving benefits landscape, Chris will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing innovative benefit programs. His unwavering commitment to comprehensive and competitive offerings aligns seamlessly with Clarity’s mission, further enhancing our commitment to helping brokers, clients, and their employees navigate the challenging world of benefits.

Shailaja Srivastava has joined Clarity as the new Vice President of Information Technology. With a strong background in IT Application Development, Application Support, Project Management and Service Management, and a proven ability to drive technology-driven strategies, Shailaja will spearhead our technology initiatives. She will focus on leveraging cutting-edge solutions, enhancing system architecture, and optimizing digital capabilities to support our company’s growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Shailaja’s expertise will ensure our technology infrastructure remains robust, secure, and scalable.

As key members of our leadership team, Sandra, Chris, and Shailaja will work closely with their respective departments to exceed customer expectations, streamline benefit administration processes, and drive operational excellence. Their expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success, enabling us to further strengthen our position in the market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra, Chris, and Shailaja to the Clarity family,” said Bill Catuzzi, founder and CEO, Clarity Benefit Solutions. “Their extensive knowledge and proven track records in their respective fields make them valuable assets to our organization. We are confident that their leadership and dedication will propel us to new heights, delivering unparalleled service and ensuring the well-being of our employees.”

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity’s goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity’s simply smarter approach – fueled by feedback from employees and our customers – has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

