Jun 2, 2023 12:00 EDT

Bell ringing will mark the 25th anniversary of the foundation’s work

The Good Dog Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to training and deploying therapy dogs to help adults and children recover from stress, trauma, and disease, today announced that Rachel McPherson, Founder, along with two therapy dogs – Magnus and Atticus – will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, Friday, June 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

“At The Good Dog Foundation, we believe in the healing power of the human-animal bond. Therapy dogs, when trained properly, offer uniquely effective nonverbal, nonjudgmental support for those in need of stress relief, morale boosting, or emotional healing,” said Rachel McPherson, Founder of The Good Dog Foundation. “Ringing the closing bell at NYSE is a wonderful way to honor our 25th year and reflect on the meaningful work our therapy dogs have done. I am so proud of The Good Dog Foundation and the thousands of therapy dogs and their owners who are making a difference in lives every day.”

About The Good Dog Foundation

For 25 years, The Good Dog Foundation has trained and deployed thousands of therapy dogs to help adults and children recover from stress, trauma and disease or cope with disabilities and learning issues. Founded on the belief in the healing power of the dog to human connection, Good Dogs have provided services to hospitals, colleges, nursing homes, disaster relief efforts as well as corporate partners. Learn more at https://thegooddogfoundation.org.

